Jill Duggar praises importance of community amid brother Josh Duggar's arrest Jill Duggar has thanked the "good community" surrounding her

Jill Duggar has thanked the "good community" surrounding her following the shock arrest of her older brother Joshua.

The mom-of-two, who in recent years has become estranged from the family, took to social media to share that she has a "growing list" of people for whom she is grateful.

"I think I’ve brought this up before, but I’ve literally prayed for good community!! We need others for support, prayer...people to do life with and so much more!" she shared alongside a simple cup of coffee.

MORE: Jill Duggar reveals the surprising way she is parenting her children

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jill Duggar admits visiting her parents' home is "not good for mental health

"I know this last year has tested all of us so much, but sometimes it’s in the difficult times that you see more clearly who your people are as they become the hands and feet of Jesus!"

"Grateful for YOU!!" replied Jill's cousin and close friend Amy King.

"Our texts, the hugs , how far you have come! and for our fun shopping days! cue: Gpa sweet tea song!"

MORE: Jill Duggar spends time with sister Jessa amid family estrangement

MORE: Jed Duggar, 22, marries Katey Nakatsu in crowded Arkansas ceremony

Jill is married to Derick

Jill's call to lean on those closest to you comes after Josh, 33, pleaded not guilty after his arrest on Thursday 29 April.

On Friday court documents alleged that he had “knowingly received child pornography" and "knowingly possessed material that contained images of child pornography," including "images of minors under the age of 12," in May 2019.

"We just found out this information yesterday," Jill and husband Derick Dillard wrote in a statement. "It is very sad."

"We are disturbed to hear the charges against Josh," Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo shared in a statement on social media.

"While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."

Josh turned himself in but pled not guilty

On the Duggar family website, parents Jim Bob and Michelle shared: “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time.

"The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.

"We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Josh's wife Anna is pregnant

Josh's wife Anna is pregnant with their seventh child; they are parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

If he is granted bail, he will not be allowed to be around minors while he awaits trial.

"He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh's attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne, said in a statement.

"In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do," his legal team said.

Jill (second right) and Jessa (left) came forward as victims

The charges come six years after it was alleged that between 2002 and 2003, when Josh was a teenager, he had molested young girls including some of his sisters.

Jill and younger sister Jessa came forward and claimed to be two of the victims; no charges were ever filed.

In 2015, Josh was reported to have been using adultery dating service Ashley Madison, after its records were hacked, and adult actress Danica Dillon also alleged he had assaulted her during a sexual encounter.

Read more HELLO! US stories here