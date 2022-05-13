Michelle Duggar requests 'fair' sentence for 'tender-hearted' son Josh Duggar as he awaits sentencing Josh was found guilty in child pornography case

Counting On matriarch Michelle Duggar has written to the Arkansas court and said her eldest son Josh Duggar has a "tender heart" ahead of his upcoming sentencing.

In a letter sent to Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court, and seen by People, mom of 19 Michelle allegedly wrote that Joshua "is compassionate toward others," and claimed: "If someone is having a difficult time, he is one of the first to encourage or try to help them in a tangible way."

She also said that the father of seven "has set a good example of applying himself eagerly to his work and in many other responsibilities that he carries as a husband and father".

Signing the letter with her name, and a heart for the dot in the 'I', Michelle also wrote that "Joshua has always been a positive and upbeat person" and that he is "wise financially".

"He is a good provider for his family, working diligently and thinking of creative ways to support and take care of his wife and children. He is also generous and shares his resources with others in need," she wrote.

Joshua and his family live on the grounds of his parent's home. His sentencing is scheduled for 25 May 2022.

A jury spent around four hours deliberating before coming back with their guilty verdict in December. He could be facing 20 years in prison with fines up to $250,000.

Josh was arrested in 2021 for “knowingly received child pornography" and "knowingly possessed material that contained images of child pornography,” including “images of minors under the age of 12" in May 2019 he was found guilty on one count, "receipt of child pornography."

He had pled not guilty. The seven-day trial saw his wife Anna in attendance every day.

Jim Bob and Michelle have 19 children

Anna and Josh became parents for the seventh time on 23 October 2021; they are also parents to Mackynzie Renée, 12, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, eight, Meredith Grace, six, Mason Garrett, four, and Maryella Hope, two.

Jill and Joy-Anna both previously revealed that in 2005 they were victims of molestation by Josh, as were sisters Jessa and Jinger. Joy-Anna and Jessa were both in court for several days, as were brother Jason and Justin, sister Jana, and patriarch Jim Bob.

Josh's mother Michelle never appeared in court.

