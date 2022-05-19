Faith Hill to face heartbreaking day ahead following tragic death – details

Faith Hill is a seasoned performer but even she will no doubt struggle to hold back the tears when she takes to the stage for a heartbreaking tribute to Naomi Judd this fall.

The 1883 star has joined a star-studded line-up of musical greats who will perform alongside Naomi's daughter Wynonna on the revamped The Judds: The Final Tour. Wynonna revealed on Thursday that the previously announced tour will move forward, but as a tribute to her late mother who tragically died by suicide in April.

"I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most," Wynonna shared in a statement. "I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together."

Speaking of sharing the stage with Faith at the newly added Kentucky hometown show, she added: "What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration.

"It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful."

Faith will perform alongside Wynonna Judd

Wynonna has chosen to honor her mother's legacy by inviting some of music's biggest stars to join her on stage to perform some of the timeless hits that earned The Judds multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM awards over a span of 30+ years.

Each night, Wynonna will welcome a selection of special guests, including Faith, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced.

Wynonna and Naomi, who tragically died in April

The 11-date arena tour will commence this fall in Grand Rapids, MI on September 30 and run through October, wrapping up with the performance in The Judd's home state of Kentucky – Lexington on October 29 at the Rupp Arena.

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband said of the news: "I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do."

For tickets and more information visit The Judds website.

