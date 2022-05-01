Carrie Underwood leads tributes to country legend Naomi Judd

Carrie Underwood has paid an emotional tribute to the late Naomi Judd, who passed away at the age of 76.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's husband announces personal news in rare social media post

The award-winning singer took to Twitter to pay her respects with a message that read: "Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I can’t believe it. They were supposed to be inducted into country music hall of fame tomorrow. They said it was mental illness. So sad," while another wrote: "We truly lost one of the best. The Nashville community is broken as well as the country music community."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Naomi Judd performs at the 2022 CMT Awards

A third added: "This is a hard one to hear . . . I had the privilege of meeting her twice and she made everyone feel as though you were the only person there you had her undivided attention. She was an amazing woman who I admired. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and fans."

MORE: Carrie Underwood enjoys evening out with eldest son

MORE: Inside Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home

Carrie was one of the many country stars left mourning the loss of Naomi. Maren Morris wrote: "Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed Love Can Build A Bridge just a few short weeks ago," referencing Naomi's return to the stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in early April.

Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to Naomi Judd following her passing

Kristin Chenoweth wrote on Twitter: "I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time." She added: "I never thought she'd go," alongside a broken heart emoji.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks incredible in sheer ballgown

MORE: Carrie Underwood supported by husband in heartfelt tribute

Naomi's death was announced by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley, in a statement via The Associated Press. It read: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.

Naomi with Carrie and other country music star legends

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we love her, she was loved by the public. We are in unknown territory. "

MORE: Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

MORE: Carrie Underwood stuns in shorts - and fans have the same reaction

The Country Music Hall of Fame will continue with a planned induction ceremony for The Judds on Sunday. Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said in a statement: "Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history.

"Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news.Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.