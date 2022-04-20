Faith Hill shares iconic pregnancy photo as she marks special milestone The country singer is married to Tim McGraw

Faith Hill is a doting mom to three grown-up daughters, who she shares with husband Tim McGraw.

And this week, the country star went on a trip down memory lane as she marked a special memory with her husband.

Faith took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of the pair of them in Tim's music video for his song, It's Your Love.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

The single was marking its 25th anniversary, and in the video, Faith was pregnant with the couple's first child, Gracie.

In the caption, she wrote: "I can't believe it’s been 25 years since Tim released the single It's Your Love.

"This was the very first duet we released, and it spent 6 weeks at #1 on the charts.

Faith Hill was pregnant in Tim McGraw's iconic music video for It's Your Love

"While many more have followed, this one will always hold a special place in my heart. I was pregnant with our first child, Gracie, and I was craving milk shakes.

"In this behind-the-scenes photo, I was most likely trying to hide the stain on my dress from the milk shake I devoured that day!! #ItsYourLove."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "My all time favorite!" while another wrote: "This is so beautiful." A third added: "I'm in love with the love you have for each other."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been married since 1996

Tim and Faith are both incredibly successful country stars in their own rights, and have even ventured into acting - proving that there is no limit to their talents.

Last year, they starred alongside each other in Paramount's 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone.

The celebrity couple with their three daughters

The pair received rave reviews for their roles as James and Margaret Dutton, particularly in the series finale, which saw devastating scenes as their on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May, died.

In real life, the pair live in Nashville and enjoy nothing more than spending time with their family when they aren't busy working.

The couple are parents to Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

