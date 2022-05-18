Tim McGraw shares peek inside his and Faith Hill's majestic Nashville mega-mansion The 1883 stars own a massive home

Tim McGraw gave fans a peek inside the lavish home he shares with his wife Faith Hill in Nashville, Tennessee – and it's seriously impressive.

The country superstar shared a clip on Instagram back in January of himself sitting in what appeared to be his living room, or at least one of them while watching some of his old music videos. While his reaction to his previous work was fun to see, we couldn't help but notice his enticing surroundings.

WATCH: Tim McGraw shares peek inside luxury Nashville living room

The entire room oozed sophisticated glam and was filled with contrasting but complementary textures like a buttery tan leather sofa on a plush black and grey carpet.

There is also a built-in fireplace with a white marble backdrop against a black-painted feature wall that is home to a flat-screen TV.

The rest of the room appears to be painted white and is flooded with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the house. There is also a marble-top island and a spiral staircase with a black banister.

Tim owns an impressive Nashville home with his wife Faith Hill

The Nashville home is now the couple's primary residence after they sold two of their three properties last year.

Faith and Tim owned a private island in the Bahamas which they reportedly sold for $35 million. With a main house, eight separate pavilions, and beaches, we're not surprised that the Something Like That hitmaker described it as the "best place in the world" during an interview with Architectural Digest in 2017.

The couple reportedly sold two of their other properties in 2021

The couple also sold their historic Southern manor home in Franklin, Tennessee for $15 million. The home comes with a 620-acre farm and features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite with a fireplace, and offers a 12-stall stable, as well as a barn and a storage building.

There are also two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin and two guest houses. One of the homes on the property was once even owned by music legend Hank Williams.

