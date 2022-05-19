Julianne Moore stops fans in their tracks with radiant new photos The actress was inundated with compliments

Julianne Moore has a very positive approach to aging and it certainly seems to be working.

The When You Finish Saving the World star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her press day look and fans were falling over themselves to compliment her.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The 61-year-old actress wore a simple outfit consisting of blue jeans, a white vest and black blazer but her smile almost eclipsed everything else.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Moore showcases shocking home disaster

Julianne wore bold, red lipstick and beamed for the camera, looking every inch the professional she is.

Fans commented with on-fire emojis and wrote: "Wowza," and, "beautiful," while others asked her the secret to her flawless complexion and many said they couldn't believe her age.

MORE: Julianne Moore’s daughter is her double in stunning new photo

MORE: Julianne Moore pens emotional message following the death of former co-star

Julianne has previously revealed that good genes play a large part in keeping her young but also the beauty lessons her mom instilled in her from an early age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore)

Julianne dazzled with her youthful complexion

"My mother has a lot to do with it because she wouldn’t let us go in the sun," the redhead told The Sunday Times. "She couldn't be in the sun and I look just like her. I wear a sunscreen on my face every day and a hat too."

As for her diet, she admits she has a healthy regime with plenty of vegetables and fresh fish, but she doesn't deprive herself.

MORE: Julianne Moore shows off baby bump in pregnancy photo - famous friends react

"I'm not that good, I like wine. I try to stick to things that make me happy," she said.

Talking about the aging process, she added: "It seems so silly to talk about it as something negative when it is a privilege to continue to age."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore)

Julianne is a proud mom-of-two

Julianne has two grown children with her husband, Bart Freundlich, but she didn't find love until a little later in life.

"I have been so lucky, I really have," she confessed. "As a young person I was hard-working, laser-focused. I was persistent and consistent, always prepared for an audition, always on time. And I was working really well.

"But I did find my personal life wasn’t successful, and it wasn't until I was in my early 30s that I decided, 'I want that too.' I wanted to have a family, to have children and to make sure I was with someone who wanted to have children too."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.