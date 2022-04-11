Julianne Moore pens emotional message following the death of former co-star The Hollywood star shared an emotional message online

Julianne Moore has paid tribute to the "beautiful and gracious" actress and former colleague and mentor, Kathryn Hays, following the news of her death at the age of 87.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared several photos of herself and Kathryn from over the years, including a picture of them in character promoting As the World Turns.

Alongside the pictures, The Hours actress wrote: "The beautiful and gracious #KathrynHays has passed away. I worked with Kathryn on #AsTheWorldTurns at the beginning of my career and she treated me with such kindness and generosity, and demonstrated in her every action how to be professional on a set.

Julianne Moore paid a heartfelt tribute to Kathryn Hays

"I am indebted to her and so saddened by her loss. My thoughts are with her family - she spoke to me so often of her daughter. I hope they know what a profound influence Kathryn had on me, and so many others. #RIP Kathryn #ATWT."

Fans were quick to comment on the post with supportive messages, with one writing: "I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm sending my condolences and lots of love," while another wrote: "Sending my most deepest condolences."

A third added: "Well said Julianne, thanks for the lovely tribute." A fourth remarked: "So sorry to hear."

Julianne worked with Kathryn at the start of her career

The news of Kathryn's passing was announced over the weekend by her family, who said the actress died on March 25 in Fairfield, Connecticut. No cause of her death was given.

Kathryn starred as Kim Sullivan Hughes in As the World Turns for nearly four decades. Don Hastings, who played her on-screen husband on the soap opera, issued a statement following her passing.

Kathryn passed away at the age of 87

As per People magazine, it reads: "Our relationship as Bob and Kim was as close as Kathryn and my relationship, except we were not married.

"We were more like brother and sister, and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse, and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her."

