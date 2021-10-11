Julianne Moore shows off baby bump in pregnancy photo - famous friends react The 60-year-old is a mom of two

Julianne Moore had a sweet surprise in store for fans on Sunday night. The 60-year-old took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated a professional landmark - and at the same time shared a snapshot from her first pregnancy.

Julianne is a mom of two children with husband Bart Freundlich - Caleb, 23, and 19-year-old Liv.

She shared two images with fans - the first, a screenshot from Boogie Nights and the second showing her with the cast of the movie on the red carpet.

The Oscar winner explained in the caption: "#BoogieNights premiered tonight Oct 10, in 1997. So lucky to be in #paulthomasanderson epic film with this great cast. Unfortunately I was pregnant and had a very bad haircut at the premiere."

Julianne took to Instagram to mark the Boogie Nights anniversary

A number of Julianne's famous friends commented on the post with Jake Gyllenhaal sharing a love heart and flame emoji. "An all time favorite. Too good!!" remarked Naomi Watts while Juliette Lewis posted: "4everrrrrrrr!"

Fans also rushed to share their thoughts with one telling the star: "haircut 90s. It's great we all had it… and being pregnant… wonderful!" "ICONIC!!!" a second wrote while a third simply stated: "The best ever."

Julianna and Bart with their two children in 2016

At the time of the 1997 premiere, Julianne was pregnant with her son. The star tends to keep her family out of the spotlight - but last year she did share a very rare photo of Caleb in celebration of his graduation.

Julianne was unable to be with her firstborn on his big day due to the pandemic, but she couldn’t have been prouder. "My son @cal_freundlich graduates from @davidsoncollege today," she wrote.

Caleb pictured on his graduation day

"We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honours, playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school.

"We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD."

