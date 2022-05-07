Julianne Moore’s daughter is her double in stunning new photo Liv Freundlich and her mom Julianne have partnered with Bulgari

Julianne Moore had fans seeing double on Friday when she shared a rare picture of her daughter.

Liv Freundlich and her mom Julianne have partnered with Bulgari and Julianne shared a gorgeous picture of the two modelling together, praising her eldest for being "beautiful inside and out".

Fans were quick to share their love for the picture and comment on their likeness, with pal Helena Christensen even writing: "Just like you".

Family friend Ali Wentworth added: "Gorgeous ladies!" while others like Kaitlyn Dever and Leslie Mann shared heart emojis.

Liv, 20, is an American actress and activist, who starred alongside her mom in Trust The Man, directed by her father, Bart Freundlich. Bart and Julianne met in 1996 on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints.

They began dating and welcomed son Caleb in 1997 and daughter Liv in 2002. They wed on August 23, 2003.

Julianne shared this rare picture of the two modelling together

Liv is really close with her mom, and Julianne celebrated her daughter's achievements in 2020 when she graduated high school during the lockdown.

"We are so proud of everything she is and everything she has accomplished," Juliane wrote in the caption alongside a picture of the graduate. "She is smart and brave and kind, and I can't wait to see what she does next."

The two are also keen acitvisits, and have shared pictures together at memorials for the late George Floys in June 2020 and also of them wearing black to honor the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which was created to help victims of sex and gender discrimination.

