Rumer Willis alters her appearance but fans aren't sure if it's real or not

Rumer Willis looked like the ultimate disco diva in a very glitzy outfit for her latest Instagram appearance.

Fans adored her retro look but were also confused about one aspect of her photo.

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis sizzled in a shiny top, tight flares and huge platform boots but some fans couldn't get past her face.

Rumer displayed a cute set of freckles which stood out more than usual on her cheeks. Her social media followers said they were "loving the freckles," but some wondered if it was a filter or her own complexion.

Either way, the result was a winner for Rumer who was inundated with compliments.

"OMG I love this woman she is AMAZING," wrote one, while another added: "DAMMMNNNNN GIRLLLLLLLLLL," and a third commented: "WOW look more like ur mama in this than I’ve seen before."

Rumer was the ultimate disco diva

Rumer certainly bears a striking resemblance to her famous mother, who she is incredibly close to.

The family recently showed what a united front they are when Bruce Willis revealed he was retiring due to ill health.

Each of his grown children and his ex-wife took to social media with the same unified yet emotional statement, saying: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

Rumer is looking more and more like her mom Demi Moore

They explained the impact this would have on his career as well, continuing: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," being signed by all of them, including his current wife Emma and their young daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

