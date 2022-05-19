Rebel Wilson opens up about horrifying #MeToo experience with actor The Senior Year star opened up

Rebel Wilson opened up in a recent interview about her horrifying #MeToo experience with a co-star on one of her projects.

The actress spoke to People for her cover story about why she ensured that everyone working on her latest project, Senior Year, felt protected and respected.

"Because there's a lot of young cast in the film, I wanted to make sure there's a lot of respect for everybody," she shared.

She then revealed that a previous experience influenced this decision, saying that she had been harassed by a male co-star she didn't name.

"He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," she explained, adding that he also asked her to perform a lewd act in front of her friends.

Rebel opened up about the experience in People

The entire incident was "awful and disgusting," relating to the #MeToo movement. "And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them."

She did mention, however, that because of her experience with and education in law, explaining that she "documented it" and "got certain things in writing about what happened."

"Definitely amongst industry circles, I made sure people knew what happened," the Pitch Perfect star added as she mused on why she stayed in that situation.

"I should have left. It wasn't worth it. But at the same time, I was like, 'Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.' Now I would never do that.

The event made the actress want to cultivate a comfortable environment during Senior Year

"I thought even complaining to my agency was a big step. And to complain to the studio. I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behavior, but a lot of women have had it way worse."

