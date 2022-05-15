Rebel Wilson surprises with photo from hospital as fans show their support It's not what you think...

Despite the initial scary impression Rebel Wilson's latest post on Instagram gives, the star is in fact celebrating.

She surprised, and then promptly delighted fans with a picture lying seemingly comatose on a hospital bed, but it's actually for a good reason.

The picture is actually to commemorate the success of her latest film, Senior Year, which was released on Netflix on 13 May.

WATCH: Rebel opens up about illness that changed her life

In the image, she appears wearing a hospital gown with a pulse oximeter on her finger, her eyes closed while her mouth is open, and she is even sporting a hospital band.

Though fans were initially concerned, she quickly clarified in her caption: "WHAT THE SLUT?! SENIOR YEAR is the Number 1 movie on Netflix after only 1 day!! Whoa!!!"

Her followers inundated her comments section with praise, writing: "I watched it and it was amazing!!! Love you Rebel," and: "Rebel, I watched your movie today, you're truly wonderful!! You really are amazing," as well as: "Loved the movie. Lots of laughs, even from hubby who's very picky when it comes to comedy! Great job!"

The hilarious behind-the-scenes photo

The comedy follows Rebel as a high-school cheerleader who falls into a coma before her prom, only to wake up twenty years later, wanting to return to school and try to land the role of prom queen she was destined for years before.

Fans also couldn't help but note how the movie appeased two different generations, since it sees the actress in vastly different decades.

Rebel with the cast and crew of Senior Year at its premiere

Viewers loved the flick's nostalgic soundtrack, writing: "Omg the #SeniorYear soundtrack is so lit and Rebel Wilson is killing it. She's So High, Candy by Mandy Moore, You Drive Me Crazy by Queen Britney, Man I Feel Like A Woman by Queen Shania. I love this movie."

The Australia native stars alongside Alicia Silverstone and This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

