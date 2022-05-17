Rebel Wilson shares bittersweet and chaotic glimpse into Senior Year The actress is on top of the world

Rebel Wilson is currently sitting on top of Netflix charts everywhere thanks to the record-breaking Senior Year.

The actress gave fans another peek into how the project came about with a clip that captured the madness on set during the last day of filming.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson twerks the house down

While the moment felt bittersweet, given it would be the last day on set together for the cast and crew, they were able to get a lot done and have a lot of fun.

Rebel took her fans through each and every moment of her day, joshing around with her co-stars, including a special cameo from Justin Hartley.

She could be seen getting ready in many of the shots, prepping also for her big performance tribute to Britney Spears, wearing a sequined green top with black pants and a pink waitress outfit.

The star even gave a glimpse into her character Stephanie Conway's bedroom, showing off the 2000s nostalgia-fueled posters on the walls and also the filming lights behind her.

Rebel shared a glimpse into the last day of filming for Senior Year

"A special BTS of our last hectic day of shooting SENIOR YEAR!" she captioned her post, and fans immediately took to expressing how much they enjoyed the film.

Several dropped heart-eyed emojis while one wrote: "I loved the movie! You are the best and so talented," and another said: "Watched it last night soooooo good."

A third added: "I am an Australian living in US and I just love your new movie. So great to hear an aussie's voice," with a fourth also commenting: "This movie was hilarious."

The film has already become a huge hit with viewers and skyrocketed to the top of streaming platforms mere hours after its release.

In three days, the movie became the top viewed release of the week, going to number one in more than 60 countries the weekend after.

The Netflix film has already become a huge hit

Rebel shared a heartfelt message recapping the movie's strong start, saying: "Proof that you can peak after high school! #SeniorYear took the #1 spot on @netflix this week (despite it being out for only 3 days)!

"An incredible 55.94 MILLION HOURS viewed in just 3 days!! 33 MILLION households watched it in 3 days. OMG!! I love you guys."

