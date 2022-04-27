Rebel Wilson details disastrous date that ended in an ocean rescue! The star opened up about her prom date whilst promoting her new film, Senior Year

Rebel Wilson's life is full of adventures – not only does she go on dreamy holidays with family and friends, but she has also been lucky enough to enjoy some incredibly unique life experiences.

On Wednesday night, the Australian actress was promoting her new Netflix film Senior Year on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show when she detailed some hilarious misadventures from her time at a Catholic private school.

After explaining how she managed to make a teacher cry after locking her in a wardrobe for more than two hours, Rebel went on to talk about her prom night – and how it ended up being a total disaster.

"Out in Australia, it's called a formal, but it's the exact same thing, like, people get wasted," she said, before explaining how her date ended up needing rescuing.

Rebel looked stunning in a green dress as she visited Jimmy Kimmel Live

"My date got so drunk he ran into the ocean but he had his wallet and everything and I had to like rescue him so we could get home. I was like, 'Well, you go in the ocean if you want but I just need your wallet.' So, it was… mine was a disaster."

Rebel has not been linked to anyone since her split from Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect star confirmed the end of their romance on Instagram in February last year, referring to herself as "single".

Posing outside a trailer, the A-lister could be seen looking gorgeous in a denim dress, captioning the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

The actress's latest film premieres on Netflix next month

Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2020.

Not only is Jacob the founder of an ice cream brand named Napps, but he is also an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million.

Whatever her relationship status, Rebel had an incredible 2021 after making her health her priority and losing more than 40lbs.