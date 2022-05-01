Rebel Wilson narrowly avoids mishap as she celebrates big achievement

Rebel Wilson is on cloud nine as she awaits the release of the highly anticipated Senior Year, and she revealed an incredible way the film was being honored.

The actress shared clips from her visit to New York City, culminating in her revealing that the movie was being promoted via a billboard in Times Square.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson celebrates Times Square billboard

She posted a video of herself celebrating the billboard while posing on the busy streets, only to then quickly dash away before disaster struck.

As Rebel threw her arms out and stuck out her tongue for a picture, she rushed back to the sidewalk to avoid being hit by an oncoming police car.

She quickly laughed it off though as she went back to marveling at the billboard, which displayed the trailer for her movie, due to drop on Netflix on 13 May.

Rebel celebrated her Times Square billboard promoting her upcoming movie

"Never gets old seeing your billboard up in Times Square #SeniorYear," she captioned her clip, immediately sparking a response from friends and fans.

"You getting arrested for disrupting the public and running in front of a police car would have been the only thing to top this off," one of her friends commented, with a fan saying: "Girl don't get hit!! We need you up and walking around to make more movies!"

Many celebrated her big moment, though, with one of her Senior Year co-stars commenting: "YES REBEL - no one deserves it more than you!!!!" Another also wrote: "NO WAY!!!! LOVE YOU REBS!!!" and several more praised her with applause and heart emojis.

The Pitch Perfect star recently made the trip to the States after spending some time in her beloved Australia, attending the opening of the Rebel Theatre in Sydney.

The actress recently opened her own theater

"Can't believe I have a theatre named after me! It's fully sick," she shared alongside several visuals of herself at the exciting event, posing in a chic cream suit, also revealing that the first show to play at the location would be The Deb.



