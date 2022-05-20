Madonna left 'speechless' as she discovers Instagram ban It is unclear why Madonna was banned

Madonna was left "speechless" on Thursday when Instagram banned her from going live. The pop star was caught on camera attempting to start a live chat with fans when the pop-up box revealed that her account had been blocked.

"What the [expletive]?" the 63-year-old could be heard exclaiming, adding: "What’s happening?" She then quipped: "I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life."

Madonna's friend then read out loud the statement and community guidelines which had appeared on the account, which read, in part: "We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression."

It is unclear why Madonna was blocked from going live but she shared with fans later that it may have been "a delayed reaction to my NFTs from last week".

Madonna's NFT collection showed a 3D version of the singer fully nude and giving birth to butterflies and other insects.

The Frozen singer is known for grabbing attention with provocative photos, and in late 2021 she shared snaps from a photoshoot which saw her posing with her derriere exposed in nothing but nude fishnet tights and stilettos as she lay with her back to the camera in an unmade bed.

The raunchy photo was in aid of her spread for V magazine and was just one of three never-before-seen covers she shared.

The ban comes amid a busy time for the singer and dancer as she has been working on the script for her upcoming biopic.

Madonna revieweing the script for the film about her life

Madonna worked on the script with Juno writer and director Diablo Cody, who has since left the project, but in February she shared an update with fans as she posted a trippy video of herself singing and dancing to song Burning Up, in a low-lit studio filled with printed rugs all over the floor.

She captioned the video with: "Auditions for my film are a surreal experience. But I'm enjoying dancing to the classics!!"

