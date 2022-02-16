Madonna shares the biggest update yet about her much-anticipated biopic The singer has been working on the project for years

Madonna has fans on the edge of their seats with her latest update concerning her upcoming project.

It has been several years since the singer announced there would be a biopic of her life being produced soon, and she just gave fans a hint indicating they may be closer to seeing the epic story come to life, or rather, the screen.

Back in October 2021, she teased fans with selfies of her reading a script, revealing that the pages in fact were the screenplay for her life story. She intends to both co-write and direct the film along with Diablo Cody, who wrote the screenplay for 2007's Juno.

"Grateful for the success of Madame X, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" Madonna wrote in the caption back then, referring to her concert documentary.

The latest update was shared with a trippy video of the star singing and dancing to her song Burning Up, in a low-lit studio filled with printed rugs all over the floor. She captioned the video with: "Auditions for my film are a surreal experience. But I'm enjoying dancing to the classics!!"

Madonna grooves to her song Burning Up as she reveals the latest news regarding her biopic

For months rumors and questions have swirled of who will play the iconic singer, and people have wondered if Madonna's own daughter, Lourdes Leon, will play her, as she is a professionally trained actress.

Recently the 63-year-old gave the biggest casting hint yet, but nothing official has been announced. She caused a stir last month when she shared pictures with artist and model Julia Fox, who recently broke-up with Kanye West.

Madonna revieweing the script for the film about her life

The two posed on a couch, and Madonna captioned the post with: "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie…" The image immediately sparked rumors of whether Julia would be playing one of Madonna's long-time close friends, actress Debi Mazar.

Fans can't wait to see what comes from the teased meetings and auditions, commenting on the singer's latest video: "The best movie EVER is coming," and "We are ready!!!"

