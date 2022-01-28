Madonna causes a stir in lacy lingerie in revealing new photos The Queen of Pop isn't done shocking yet…

Madonna has upped her shock factor once again after posing in what might be her raciest look yet.

The 63-year-old left her fans' jaws on the floor when she shared a slew of photos of herself posing in lacy lingerie and fishnet tights while mounting a muscle car on Thursday. Madonna made sure all eyes were focused on her derriere too as she made her posterior the focus of one risqué snapshot.

Madonna films inside stunning bedroom and ensuite

A couple of photos saw the Queen of Pop rocking a black bustier with matching bottoms, which she accessorized with fishnets, platform heels, and a military-style hat with a gold-lined visor.

But it was when she took her impromptu photoshoot outside that it really started to heat up.

Adding a long black coat that read, "God Save The Queen" in thick gold letters on the back, Madonna posed in a variety of daring positions that put her gym-honed figure front and center.

One image saw her lying on the hood of the car with her legs apart while covering her modesty with her hat.

Another showed the singer standing with her back to the camera and lifting her embellished coat up around her waist to reveal her lacy underwear and sculpted derriere.

Captioning the images, Madonna jokingly wrote: "Car trouble", and it wasn't long before her fans rushed to comment on the racy snaps.

One replied: "Perfection! You're a goddess." A second said: "You're so hot." A third added: "The most sexiest woman in the world! [fire emoji]."

Madonna also shared snaps on her Instagram Stories

Madonna is known for posting daring photos, but earlier this month she shared an image that showed a large bruise running the length of her thigh that left her fans concerned.

"What happened on your leg dear????" one follower asked. Another remarked: "What happened??," followed by a teary-eyed emoji.

While she didn't reveal the cause of injury, Madonna simply shared the caption: "Life has beaten me up! Do you think I give a [expletive]. Only the Devil Cares….,,,,,,,,,,, HOMEWEAR………….. @versace."

