Savannah Guthrie inundated with support after sharing emotional challenge

Savannah Guthrie is one caring lady, and during the week she told her fans about a challenge that her friend was undertaking for a special cause.

WOW: Savannah Guthrie's youthful looks are the talk of the town after posing with Today co-stars

The Today presenter shared a photo of her friend, Tara, who has down syndrome and is due to compete at the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge. Savannah shared a photo of Tara standing with medals that she had won at previous events, and also shared a leaflet promoting the event, as well as explaining the goals of the organization that arranged it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares touching tribute

In her caption, the mom-of-two explained: "So proud of my @bestbuddy Tara! She will be participating this Sunday, May 22nd, as GiGi's Playhouse of Patchogue NY holds its GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge at Hecksher State Park.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie gushes about her co-stars during fun night out

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals 'dream' transformation in new backstage glimpse

She added: "Gigi's Playhouse mission is to change the way the world views Down Syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all!"

Her followers were amazed at what Tara were doing and thanked Savannah for sharing the news, as well as offering their wishes of support to the athlete.

Savannah's friend was supported by her fans

One cheered: "Go for it girl," while a second posted: "You Got This!!! Tara. You Go Girl," and a third commented: "This is so sweet!! Love best buddies as a sped teacher!! So awesome."

READ: Selma Blair makes difficult revelation about her mother to emotional Savannah Guthrie

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's personal revelation about body image is so inspiring

A fourth added: "Yessss! Love that you support this important project and movement towards acceptance and full inclusion!" and a fifth simply said: "God bless her."

Savannah had an exciting week as she and Hoda Kotb braved the rain to watch Harry Styles perform a bombastic set live from Rockefeller Plaza.

Savannah often shows her caring side

The pair were captured by The Today Show's social media team on stage with Hoda dancing and hyping up the crowds who were caught in the downpour.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's latest work assignment leaves fans speechless

MORE: Savannah Guthrie makes return to Today after COVID-19 battle - but it's not what you think

Hoda, who wore a Barbie pink dress and paired it with a fire-engine red coat, was caught bouncing up and down and pulling funny faces with the crowd while Savannah spoke to producers.

The pair were outside to prepare for Harry Styles' performance as he sang new single As It Was and spoke to Hoda about his lost ring at Coachella Music Festival which fans managed to find in the field and returned to the star.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.