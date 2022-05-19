Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb brave the pouring rain for special Harry Styles performance Hoda was captured by The Today Show's social media team dancing

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb braved the New York rain on Thursday to watch Harry Styles perform a bombastic set live from Rockefeller plaza.

The pair were captured by The Today Show's social media team on stage with Hoda dancing and hyping up the crowds who were caught in the downpour.

Hoda, who wore a Barbie pink dress and paired it with a fire-engine red coat, was caught bouncing up and down and pulling funny faces with the crowd while Savannah spoke to producers.

The pair were outside to prepare for Harry Styles' performance as he sang new single As It Was and spoke to Hoda about his lost ring at Coachella Music Festival which fans managed to find in the field and returned to the star.

Harry rocked a bold yellow and brown striped jumpsuit for the performance, and appeared happy to be with fans despite the weather.

Hoda and Savannah's appearance came a day after they transformed themselves into characters from New York in the 1940s for a special rendition of an old radio play, Murder in Studio One.

Hoda was caught on camera hyping the crowds

Hoda and Savannah took on the leading roles, and they were joined by the likes of Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, and Tom Llama for the Today segment.

While a table reading and character assigning was first held before the pandemic, the project had to take a backseat and only recently resumed.

Harry rocked a bold look for the performance

Along with coaching on their lines and performances, a special Hollywood dialect coach was even brought on to train them in perfecting the perfect New York affectation, particularly with Savannah for her Brooklyn-bred role.

During rehearsals, chaos ensued, with Al teasing that it would be "worse than the Hindenburg," and Hoda spending most of her time trying to perfect the word "lepidopterology."

