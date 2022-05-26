Julia Roberts shares devastating statement following Texas school shooting The Notting Hill star felt the anger

Julia Roberts, like many around the world, was left heartbroken by the events that took place in Uvalde, Texas, and made a rare social media statement in response.

The actress was devastated by the shooting that killed 19 innocent children and teachers and reshared a statement made by youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman.

It read: “It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity - it's inhumanity.”

She accompanied it with several broken-hearted emojis to express her pain and remorse.

Julia did also express more of her anger with a follow-up post targeted towards the debate surrounding gun control.

The Pretty Woman star shared a photograph of a news clipping that read: “Sacramento police held a gun buyback event. Both legal and illegal guns were brought in - no questions asked - and exchanged for gas vouchers.

Julia shared a quote from Amanda Gorman to express her pain

“The event was so popular they ran out of vouchers in under an hour. Every police department in the country should do this.”

Julia added a comment of her own to the story, questioning: “Why don’t all police departments do this?”

The actress rarely posts on social media, usually preferring to keep her life more private and hopping on for the occasional glimpse into her professional endeavors or activism.

She was last spotted at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, seen attending a screening for Armageddon Time, which depicts a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s, and stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins.

The actress included a news clip as she called for action

Julia made quite the impression in an impeccably tailored black jumpsuit, complete with tails at the back to mimic a tuxedo, paired with strappy heels.

The actress, who most recently starred in Gaslit, is slated to appear in Ticket to Paradise alongside George Clooney, her first romantic comedy in decades.

