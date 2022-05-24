Julia Roberts admires new 21-carat diamond ring after rare comment about marriage The Pretty Woman star has been with Danny since 2002

Julia Roberts has one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood – but the star recently revealed that her husband has a very close competitor for her love and admiration.

The Pretty Woman star made a rare comment about her marriage to Danny Moder during the Chopard Trophée Dinner at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last week, revealing that she has two main loves in her life.

WATCH: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's sweet love story

During her speech at the dinner – which saw her present awards to actors Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden – Julia said, according to Variety: "Everybody get a picture and you know what we are going to do, we're going to put all of our phones down.

"This is about cinema, which is the love of my life second to my husband," she added of her longtime husband.

Julia's sweet shout-out came before she showed off a stunning new piece of jewelry – which is a far cry from the $4,000 emerald engagement ring she received from her husband before their 2002 wedding.

Julia and Danny wed in 2002

Taking to Instagram for a rare selfie, Julia showed off an incredible diamond ring by Chopard designed in the shape of a flamingo.

Holding up her finger close to the camera, Julia had a huge smile on her face as she admired the stunning piece from the luxury jewelry brand.

Julia's 18-carat Fairmined-certified rose gold and ceramic ring is from the Animal World Collection and features a 21.82-carat turquoise with yellow diamonds.

Julia looked delighted with her incredible Chopard ring

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Yes. A [flamingo emoji] ring. Who knew!?"

Julia, who works closely with Chopard, has wowed with several pieces from the brand during her recent appearance in Cannes.

Last Thursday at the premiere of Armageddon Time, she rocked a rare yellow diamond necklace set with pear and cushion-shaped diamonds totaling 54.67-carats which is said to be worth at least $10million!

