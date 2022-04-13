Julia Roberts prepares for bittersweet family change with her twins The Pretty Woman actress is a doting mom-of-three

Julia Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her family life but has opened up about an upcoming change at home in a new interview with Extra.

The Pretty Woman actress shares 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 14-year-old Henry with husband Danny Moder, and is preparing for a new chapter in their family unit.

Admitting it makes her lightheaded but excited at the same time, the Hollywood star revealed that her oldest two will soon be starting college.

VIDEO: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

"I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I'm completely excited for them. "It's really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them," she said.

This isn't the only change that Julia opened up about either. The award-winning actress discussed the impact moving during the pandemic had on her family.

Julia Roberts' twins are going to college this year

Julia and Danny moved with their children to Northern California, and revealed that it had been positive for all.

"We always felt that we were kind of living outside of LA… I think the move has been great," she said. "I think moving with three teenagers during a pandemic is not for the faint of heart, but we have pulled it off and everyone seems good and happy."

The Pretty Woman star is a doting mom

The couple work hard to give their children a private life out of the spotlight and have done an excellent job at doing so.

Julia previously recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job for the first time.

Julia with husband Danny Moder

"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'" They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

