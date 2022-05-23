Julia Roberts reveals hilarious way she's 'recovering' as she pokes fun at grueling itinerary Time for some much needed rest!

Julia Roberts came, saw and conquered the Cannes Film Festival, and now she's making it clear she's very much over the event and all of its red carpets!

The star shared a hilarious – and quite unbelievable – photo of herself, revealing the epic way she was decompressing after the glamorous and star-studded week.

The unexpected photo shows her as her most candid self yet, with the actress appearing like fans have never seen her before.

Julia made clear that when it came time to relax and retreat, she was all about every wellness trick out there, pulling out all the stops for her at home spa time.

The snapshot sees her laying down on what appears to be a thin mattress pad laid out on the wooden floor, as she props her head on a heated pillow, donning a color coordinated look consisting of a black button down and matching pants, while her bare legs are splayed outwards.

What's more, she didn't stop there, adding on what seriously took the cake: a luxurious LED mask covering her face.

Julia's wellness tactics are unbelievable

The splashy beauty gadget, by brand Aduro, has a retail price of $400 and offers eleven different treatments based on Light Therapy technology meant to attack a myriad of different skin issues.

The mom-of-three made fun of her eccentric wellness set-up, cheekily writing on the Instagram Story: "I Cannes recover!" along with a happy tears emoji, a French flag, and a star.

Julia attended several screenings at Cannes, including the one for Armageddon Time

During the buzzy film festival, Julia was seen attending a screening for Armageddon Time, a star-studded film which depicts a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s, and stars none other than Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins.

The actress, who most recently starred in Gaslit, is slated to appear in Ticket to Paradise alongside George Clooney, her first romantic comedy in decades.

