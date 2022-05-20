Julia Roberts is a vision as she shares beautiful photo - 'I'm so lucky' The mom-of-three was feeling thankful

Julia Roberts was celebrating some very special people on Friday when she shared a heartfelt update on Instagram alongside a stunning photo of herself.

The star thanked her glam squad in a post in which she wrote: "Shout out to my Tireless and Incredible team. I'm oh so lucky to have you all in my life! Thank You for making it all memorable."

Julia - who was at Cannes Film Festival - shared a sun-soaked image in which she wore her red hair in natural curls and looked absolutely glowing.

WATCH: Julia Roberts' love story with Danny Moder

Her fans commented: "Gorgeous," and a member of her "team" wrote: "We love you. We are the lucky ones."

Julia's beaming and happy post was a far cry from the one she recently shared in which she was promoting her new series, Gaslit, in which she plays Martha Mitchell.

Julia looked radiant in the photo as she thanked her team

She couldn't resist sharing a film still of herself in character. Julia stars alongside Sean Penn, who plays John Mitchell, and did not look happy in her chosen film still, which was accompanied with the caption: "The Mitchells are not getting along. Gaslit tonight on Starz."

Julia plays Martha, a socialite from Arkansas who becomes the first person to publicly speak about Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate break in.

Sean plays her husband, an Attorney General. The series has gone down a treat with viewers so far since its release last month.

Julia was getting dolled up in Cannes

The full synopsis of the show reads: "The series shines its light most prominently on Martha Mitchell. A big personality with an even bigger mouth, Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Campaign Chairman and former Attorney General, John Mitchell.

"During Nixon’s reelection campaign, Martha enjoys frequent guest appearances on news and variety shows and graces the covers of the nation’s most prominent magazines… From the [Watergate scandal], her story takes a turn, and the choices she makes in its wake will come to put her reputation on the line and her marriage under threat.

Julia plays Martha Mitchell in the new Starz series Gaslit

"Martha’s husband John Mitchell is one of Nixon’s most trusted advisors… After Watergate, Mitchell realizes that Martha knows the secret behind the break-in and suspects she may be willing to tell her side of the story to the press, forcing him to choose between Martha and the President and throwing their personal life into chaos as his professional life unravels.

"At first alone in her claims against the Nixon administration, Martha finds herself maligned by the very establishment she loved and criticized in equal measure.

"A smear campaign against her, orchestrated in part by her own husband, was a major reason why she was dismissed at the time and remains largely forgotten today."

