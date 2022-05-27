Savannah Guthrie reunited with children after 'heartbreaking' week in Texas The visit came on her first day back in the studio after visiting Uvalde

Savannah Guthrie was surprised by special guests on Friday in the Today Show studios - her two young children. "My little Friday visitors," Savannah captioned the post which saw her holding hands with Vale, seven, and five-year-old son Charlie.

Savannah wore a gorgeous black boho maxi dress and paired it with flat brown sandals and a stylish hat. She added a series of heart emojis alongside the caption.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie struggles to hold back tears after mass shooting

In the picture, her two children were skipping along next to her, while co-anchor Al Roker could be seen smiling in the background.

Savannah was reunited with her children after she visited Uvalde, Texas to report from the neighborhood where 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting.

These parents’ stories break our hearts. But if they’re brave enough to tell them, we must be brave enough to hear," she captioned an earlier post of a video of her interview with a grieving father.

The horrifying attack left the world in mourning and saw many call for stricter gun control laws in the US.

Savannah with her two children

On Tuesday 24 May an 18-year-old shot his grandmother and then drive his car to Robb Elementary School. He crashed the car and then entered the school. There remain questions over the timeline of events and the actions of local police officers.

On Thursday the Duchess of Sussex visited Uvalde where she laid a bouquet of white roses tied with a purple ribbon at the cross for 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia.

A spokesperson for the mom-of-two shared with HELLO! that the unannounced trip was taken by Meghan privately in order to pay her condolences and support the local community.

Meghan laid roses at one of the crosses

Meghan wore a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans, and covered her head with a baseball cap. She was joined by the head of her security team Alberto Alvarez.

She reportedly ignored calls from the reporters on the ground, instead standing and kneeling in thought.

