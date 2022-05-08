Savannah Guthrie apart from her children on Mother's Day - and she's feeling all the emotions The Today star is a doting mom to Vale and Charles

Savannah Guthrie loves nothing more than being a mom and was looking forward to spending Mother's Day with her two young children.

However, over the weekend, the Today star received the devastating news that she had tested positive for Covid again - meaning that she has had to separate from her household.

Savannah shared several posts on Instagram on Mother's Day morning, where she woke up alone to a surprise bunch of flowers delivered outside her bedroom door.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie shares rare insight into her family life

"Part tragedy, part fantasy" she wrote alongside two separate photos - revealing that the positive aspect of the situation was that she got a lie in.

Savannah spent the morning Facetiming her children from the other side of the house, and posting photos from their chat on social media.

Savannah Guthrie celebrated Mother's Day alone

Despite not being in the same room as her kids, Savannah made the most out of the situation and kept Vale and Charles entertained online.

On Saturday, the TV star shared a photo of her positive Covid test, along with the following message.

She wrote: "So this happened - again! Covid +, air filter on “turbo” and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!! I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!"

The Today star FaceTimed her children from the other side of the house

Fans rushed to send prayers and wished her a swift recovery. "Oh no! Please feel better and try to Happy Mother’s Day without your darlings," wrote one, while another added: "Oh SG!!! That stinks!! I hope you get to hug your babies soon or at least get a Mothers Day do over."

Savannah was only struck down with the virus at the beginning of the year just after her co-host, Hoda Kotb, caught it.

Savannah is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

At the time, she posted a picture of herself and Hoda presenting the show in different locations across a split screen.

Alongside the image, the 50-year-old wrote: "Trading places with @hodakotb! She is back in the studio and is now negative, and now I tested + for Covid! So working from home for a few days. Feel good, just a few sniffles!"

