Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis speaks out in support of deaf Love Island contestant Tash Ghouri

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has expressed her support for deaf Love Island contestant Tash Ghouri on her Instagram Stories. The 27-year-old actress took to the social media platform on Tuesday to re-post a picture of Tash along with the caption: "So good to see [a] big platform like @loveisland representing deaf people." She finished by saying: "Good luck @tashghouri."

Both TV stars are avid campaigners for the deaf community and have previously used their social media platforms to raise awareness.

WATCH: The official Love Island teaser trailer ahead of the new series

In April last year, Tash made headlines around the world when she was hired by ASOS to model earrings on their website. Commemorating the big milestone, Tash shared one of her modelling photos along with the caption: "MY HEART IS FULL RIGHT NOW! Thanks so much for all of your kind messages WOW. It may just be an ear but it means so much more – like what @rnid_uk said representation matters, and I'm bloody proud to represent my community."

The news comes in the wake of ITV announcing the official line-up of contestants for this year's Love Island series. Tash, 23, is making history as the first-ever deaf contestant to appear on the show. The model and dancer wears a cochlear implant and has been very open about her condition so far. Tash even has a separate Instagram page dedicated to the deaf community called "@talkswithtashax". In the description box, she's written: "This is all about raising awareness for the deaf community. All about the love, advice & positivity!"

Tasha made headlines when she modelled for ASOS last year

Speaking of her previous dating experience, Tasha said: "My dating life has been a shambles."

She added: "I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal…I love my prosecco and to have a dance – I’m always on the dance floor. I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs."

The model is set to make an appearance on the new series of Love Island

The hotly anticipated eighth series of Love Island kicks off on Monday 6th June on ITV2. Tash will be joining nine other contestants including paramedic Paige, student Liam and dressage rider Gemma who also happens to be the daughter of the former England striker, Michael Owen.

