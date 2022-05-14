Rose Ayling-Ellis hugs Giovanni Pernice so tight in new photo - but it's not what you think! The former Strictly stars continue to be each other's biggest supporters

Rose Ayling-Ellis has posted a new photo of herself embracing former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice - but it's not what you think!

The former EastEnders actress took to Instagram Stories on Saturday after she watched Giovanni's new solo tour, This Is Me, at the Beck Theatre in Hayes. But it seems that she couldn't help but poke fun at the pro drancer and decided to recreate a number of photos of Giovanni from the show's programme.

In one, she could be seen pouting her lips and arching her eyebrow while hugging the programme - which showed a black-and-white photo of Giovanni striking a similar pose - tight to her chest.

However, she revealed it was all in jest as she wrote over the photo: "Such a good show!! @giovannipernice," followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Rose recreated a number of Giovanni's poses from his solo tour programme

Rose's post comes not long after she and Giovanni were left on cloud nine after picking up a gong at the 2022 British Academy Television Awards. The duo's special performance to Clean Bandit's Symphony on Strictly Come Dancing back in November 2021 was chosen by the public as Virgin Media's Must-See Moment.

The 2021 Strictly winners won a TV BAFTA last Sunday

The winning moment which was broadcast during the 19th season of the BBC dancing show, reached an audience of over 10 million and received 2.1 million YouTube views, making it one of the programme's most-watched performances of the series.

The former dance partners attended the awards ceremony together and took to the stage to pick up their gong, with Rose gushing to viewers: "Thank you to every single person who has voted for us. It's a very special moment for us and hopefully it's shown how powerful TV can be, where actually it can influence and change things."

Giovanni added: "When we first had the idea to put the song into the dance we knew it would have an impact but this is bigger than we thought. This is changing people's lives. Thank you for everyone who voted for us, as it means you're ready for a change."

