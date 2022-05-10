Giovanni Pernice and Rose-Ayling Ellis send fans wild in beautifully captured photo after BAFTAs win The Strictly stars won a BAFTA Award on Sunday

Giovanni Pernice and Rose-Ayling Ellis continued their Strictly Come Dancing winning streak by bagging a BAFTA Award on Sunday night.

After their momentous win, the stars were seen celebrating in a behind-the-scenes photo which was beautifully captured by BAFTA photographer Iona Wolff.

Upon seeing the photo, which saw the professional dancer gazing at Rose, fans went wild. "The way Giovanni looks at Rose… I'm gonna pass out." [sic] Another said: "Rose and Gio though… Jesus Christ can two people look more right together."

A third post read: "@rose.a.e & @giovannipernice = fairytale." A fourth person stated: "Such a lovely photo of @rose.a.e and @giovannipernice."

Moments before the stunning picture was taken, Giovanni and Rose's special performance to Clean Bandit's Symphony on Strictly Come Dancing back in November was chosen by the public as Virgin Media's Must-See Moment.

Still thinking about those magical moments backstage ✨ #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/KwpsWV25D2 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 10, 2022

BAFTA shared these behind-the-scenes snaps

After approaching the podium to accept the award as the audience applauded in sign language, Rose said: "Thank you to every single person who has voted for us. It's a very special moment for us and hopefully it's shown how powerful TV can be, where actually it can influence and change things.

"It's even helped with BSL and made people stand up more for British sign language. And just a better deaf awareness and positive attitude towards people. We've still got a long way to go but it’s such a great start."

Giovanni added: "When we first had the idea to put the song into the dance we knew it would have an impact but this is bigger than we thought. This is changing people's lives. Thank you for everyone who voted for us, as it means you're ready for a change."

The winning moment which was broadcast during the 19th season of the BBC dancing show had over 10 million viewers and received 2.1 million YouTube views, making it one of the programme's most-watched performances of the series.

