Strictly's Giovanni Pernice gushes over inspirational news The Strictly star couldn't be more proud of his former partner

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice took to his social media on Wednesday to celebrate his former partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis, who delighted in fantastic news.

Giovanni reshared a post to his Instagram Stories that read: "The British Sign Language bill passed its final reading in UK House of Lords and is set to be legally recognised as its own language."

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis' emotional Strictly performance

On the image, originally shared by deaf-owned fashion brand Deaf Identifty, Giovanni wrote: "Be proud of what you have done @rose.a.e," with a red love heart.

Rose spoke out in support of the bill, which aimed to recognise British Sign Language (BSL) as an official language with legal protection, back in January, and on Wednesday the bill was finally passed.

Giovanni shared the heartfelt message with his 801,000 followers

The EastEnders star joyously took to social media to delight in the news and shared a photo of the Queen.

Captioning the photo she wrote: "Go on Lizzie, sign that paper."

On Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni had the hearts of the nation in their hands when they performed an emotional dance to Symphony by Clean Bandit, that featured the couple dancing in silence for 10 seconds of their routine.

The stars won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021

The epic moment, which was dedicated to the deaf community, has seen Rose and Giovanni nominated for a BAFTA award for the Must See Moment of 2021.

Rose made history when she won the show as their first-ever deaf contestant and shined a much-needed spotlight on issues within the deaf community.

Talking about the importance of the new bill on This Morning, she told Phill and Holly: "I have heard so many stories about deaf people going to a doctors appointment and they ask for an interpreter and they don't refer them an interpreter.

"So they end up needing their child to translate, or a family member. That shouldn't be. Because it's not an official language, we can't do anything about it."

Rose shared the news with her 546,000 followers

Fans of the star shared in her delight on Twitter where she also celebrated the good news.

Resharing a tweet from the British Deaf Association which stated the bill had successfully been passed, she wrote: "HAPPY DAY!" with lots of celebratory emojis.

One fan replied: "Well done Rose & Giovanni for really bringing BSL to the forefront and giving it the visibility it should always have had.

The bill had campaigned for 19 years

"You have both inspired lots of people, young and old, including me, to learn BSL. Very proud of you both."

A second penned: "Well done Rose and Giovanni, for using SCD as a platform for deaf awareness, and to everyone involved in fighting for BSL to be an official language. Congratulations everyone."

A third wrote: "Fantastic news! Huge Congratulations to you @RoseAylingEllis, you are a big part of making this happen!

"Well done for all your hard work and for everything you are as a person! You are just incredible and we all love you."

