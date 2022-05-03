Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis has the best reaction to Giovanni Pernice's seductive photo The pair are really good friends

Giovanni Pernice took Instagram by storm on Monday as he shared a picture of himself in just a pair of white swim trunks.

Fans understandably went wild for the revealing snap, praising him and inundating his comments section with fire emojis.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice share hilarious moment together on an evening out

"I like Monday a lot more when it's as chill as Saturday and Sunday @calvinklein," he captioned the post.

"Christ on a plate," one wrote in reaction to the picture, whilst a second added: "Holy god."

Giovanni posted a very seductive photo on Instagram

A large number, meanwhile, noted the reaction from Giovanni's former Strictly Come Dancing partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

While the EastEnders actress failed to share her own message, she had clearly been looking at his comments and found one particularly funny.

"This is an urgent appeal to anyone who may have information about how @giovannipernice lost his clothes. Let's help @giovannipernice get his clothes back. #HelpGiovanniGetHisClothesBack," wrote one, to which Rose wrote: "Best," alongside several laughing emojis.

The paid won last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing

Fans couldn't help but notice her post and one follower told her: "@rose.a.e haven't you shared a dressing room with @giovannipernice I'm sure you've seen much worse if you can call it that!"

Giovanni and Rose have a special friendship, which they formed throughout the last year whilst competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Whilst they don't see each other daily, as they did for over four months in 2021, they interact with each other on social media, much to their fans' delight.

Just last week, Giovanni took to his social media to celebrate his former partner.

Giovanni reshared a post to his Instagram Stories that read: "The British Sign Language bill passed its final reading in UK House of Lords and is set to be legally recognised as its own language."

On the image, originally shared by deaf-owned fashion brand Deaf Identifty, Giovanni wrote: "Be proud of what you have done @rose.a.e," with a red love heart.