Ginger Zee inspires fans with latest appearance decision revelation

If any Ginger Zee fans needed any more proof of how heavily committed she is to sustainability and fighting climate change, she has it.

The star announced a new pledge she is taking on in order to shed light on the dangerous consequences fast fashion and mass consumption have on our planet.

She revealed her plan to reduce her carbon footprint, and just how long she's been participating in her climate change pact.

The meteorologist shared a slew of pictures of herself wearing the same chic, waist-accentuating yellow dress, revealing she has owned the dress for fifteen years. The images saw her wearing the dress when she first bought it back in 2007, again in 2014, and once again in 2022.

She used the photos of her look to make a point about her commitment to low-impact shopping, favoring consignment stores and thrifting to create her closet.

She also announced that: "I am now taking the #NoNewClothes pledge. No buying NEW (we can consignment/vintage shop) for 90 days."

Ginger's impressive pledge

"Seems easy," she explained, before revealing the shocking statistic that: "The average American buys 16 new items of clothing every 3 months! 2,000 items are thrown away every SECOND in the United States."

She also revealed that: "Fashion is responsible for approximately 10% of global greenhouse gasses."

Another one of Ginger's vintage looks

The mom-of-two urged her followers: "We need the fashion industry to change, but we can start a conversation and tell them what we want," and they went on to commend her in the comments section, writing: "I love this, good for you for holding on to clothing," and: "I love your thinking!!! I am all about this!!!" as well as: "That's awesome. Love to see celebrities reuse clothing!"

Determined to motivate fans, Ginger also took to Instagram Stories to share all of the outfits she has repeated and clothing items she has re-styled over the years to inspire as many people as possible to join her on the pledge.

