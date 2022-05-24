Ginger Zee's stand-in on GMA received the warmest welcome The metrologist's family have tested positive for Covid

Ginger Zee has had a tough time of late, as not only did she test positive for Covid, but her two young sons did too.

While resting at home with her family and being looked after by her husband Ben Aaron, Ginger's been off work on Good Morning America.

On for the last few days, the mom-of-two was temporarily replaced by Danielle Breezy, ABC News 2's chief metrologist who is based in Nashville.

VIDEO: Ginger Zee's faux pas caught by husband Ben Aaron

Danielle is friends with Ginger and was more than happy to help out, sharing an upbeat post on Instagram ahead of her first day standing in.

"Live from New York! I’ll be filling in on @goodmorningamerica Saturday, Sunday, & Monday! Hope you have a great weekend & have a chance to watch friends!" she wrote alongside a photo of her in the studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Breezy (@daniellebreezytv)

Ginger Zee's GMA stand-in Daneille Breezy had the best time covering for her friend

Ginger was grateful for Danielle's support, writing: "Thanks so much for coming girl!"

On her last day in the studios, Danielle shared another post, writing: "What an amazing morning and weekend working at @goodmorningamerica! I even found some time for a little fun with @joebreezyradio, my parents, and friends too! Now back to Nashville!"

Danielle Breezy with GMA anchors Robin, Michael and George

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one wriitng: "Was so nice seeing you on the show," while another wrote: "You're a rockstar!" A third added: "I was so excited seeing you on GMA!"

Ginger gave an update on her Covid-struck household on Monday too, writing: "COVID symptoms have been mild (just tired and leg pain), kids are still stuffy but overall we are so grateful to be well (and this is nothing compared to the original in March 2020 we had pre-immunization etc)."

Ginger with husband Ben Aaron

She also revealed that while their health was improving, their family home had other plans, forcing her husband to step up even more.

"As if COVID in the house wasn't challenge enough, our sewer pump died and the backup we had installed also failed so we had a nice weekend of cleaning," she wrote.

She ended the post writing: "My forecast: when it rains it pours," alongside a laughing emoji.

