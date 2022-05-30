Ginger Zee and husband Ben Aaron flex hilarious posing skills in poolside selfies The ABC star can strike a pose

Ginger Zee is spending the Memorial Day weekend in the best way possible - relaxing by the pool while soaking up the sun with her husband, Ben Aaron.

The Good Morning America star gave a cheeky glimpse into their weekend by sharing a video montage of a series of selfies they took.

VIDEO: Ginger Zee's family moments from special meeting

Ginger wore a green string bikini with a straw hat while Ben posed shirtless as they tried to pull off some more seductive, modelesque poses while staring off into the unknown.

"Try 90s Calvin Klein vibe," she wrote, eventually sharing that the two weren't able to move past looking more awkward in their photos.

They quickly laughed it off though as she wrote: "Yeah that didn't work," and: "This may be our first and last montage." She even captioned her post: "Holding them all so close. Always."

Fans were quickly left in hysterics by their antics and took to the comments section to express their thoughts, with many sharing laughing emojis and one saying: "Ben & Ginger a moment alone."

Ginger and Ben attempted to model with their poolside selfies

Another related to their experience, sharing: "You guys are too cute! We always try and do these poses and end up looking like dorks! Lol," and a third also wrote: "Handsome and Gorgeous. New show on ABC."

The two have been married since 2014 and are parents to boys Adrian, six, and Miles, four. They often delight fans with candid glimpses into their lives.

However, they've also proven to be extremely supportive of each other, such as recently when the ABC star and both their sons were struck down by Covid.

She revealed that Ben took complete control of the household, not only caring for the three but also taking care of unforeseen setbacks when their sewer pump died.

Ben cared for the household as his family recovered

"Covid update and a photo of our hero… Daddy has been dressed like this for days…@benaarontv …. And yes taking my own advice and remembering storms don't last forever," she wrote then.



