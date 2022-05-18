Ginger Zee and husband ignite huge response from fans with photo of young son The pair have two boys

Ginger Zee's husband, Ben Aaron, left fans in stitches with a photo of their son which nobody was expecting.

The pair recently decided to limit the number of images of their children which they share on social media, so their followers were delighted with the latest installment.

Ben took to Instagram with a photo of Miles sporting a full face of makeup and another of himself decked out with glitter and lashes.



He wrote: "I would say where does he get it from but the answer is pretty obvious."

Ginger was one of the first to comment and quipped: "Any tag for the makeup artist who was asked to make it look like Vanity on Last Dragon?"

Fans loved their interaction and the adorable photo of Miles and rushed to have their say with many asking what color lipstick he was wearing and what he was made up for.

Ben and his son shared a similar made-up look

"His eyeshadow and your gloss is giving me LIFE," wrote one, while another added: "I swear you need your own show."

Others adored their style of parenting and said: "You guys are the best parents lol. Love the lipstick," and, "So precious! Beautiful family! Love seeing the kids too."

The meteorologist adores being a mom and the family recently embarked on an exciting adventure together with their National Geographic TV show, Branching Out.

The family have some amazing adventures together

It follows Ginger, Ben, and their kids, Adrian and Miles, as they venture out around the United States searching for solutions to fight climate change.

She opened up to HELLO! about how she's raising her boys and said she talks to them all the time about ways to save the planet.

"We already drive an electric vehicle (EV) so we've been talking about it for as long as I can remember, and composting is not something their friends do so they already know we live a different lifestyle.

"We talk about it every single day - my kids can't take a bite of something without me talking about where it came from," she said. "The big thing is also single-use water bottles, and it needs to be rethought and the best time to teach that is when they are five."

