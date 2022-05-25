Ginger Zee reveals heartbreak and concern in the wake of Texas school shooting The mom-of-two is devastated

Ginger Zee was left devastated by the tragic Texas school shooting that took place on Tuesday, taking to social media to share her thoughts.

MORE: Ginger Zee's stand-in on GMA received the warmest welcome

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The Good Morning America star posted a picture of two of the kids that were killed during the incident, revealing that it all hit harder as a mother of two sons, Adrian and Miles.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ginger Zee's family moments from special meeting

"Xavier Lopez. Amerie jo Garza. Both 4th graders at Robb Elementary. Two of the 19 students, 2 teachers killed," she wrote.

"How do we send our children to school today? I fell asleep sobbing for these families. I woke up crying and full of fear. What action can I take TODAY to keep my children safe?"

MORE: Ginger Zee reveals how her husband is supporting their family following Covid news

She shared more of her thoughts on her Stories, including the speech made by Senator Chris Murphy on gun violence, writing: "What are we doing?"

Ginger continued: "Why is it so much worse here in America? And how am I supposed to send my children to school tomorrow? How is anyone?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee)

Ginger expressed her heartbreak and concern following the tragedy

A relative of one of the victims even reached out to Ginger to be part of her tribute, with the ABC host responding: "I will keep posting the victims as we get photos and stories cleared for use. I am so so so sorry - I can't fathom. Sending you peace and prayer."

Ginger was also emotional as she delivered her usual weather forecast on GMA, saying that there was something "we can do to prepare and keep ourselves safe" while choking up.

MORE: Ginger Zee reveals challenging COVID-19 diagnosis as family are struck down with the virus

MORE: Ginger Zee and husband ignite huge response from fans with photo of young son

The story was on top of the news that morning with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan reporting on the difficult tragedy.

"A small Texas city is in shock," Robin said. "Our nation is reliving this nightmare nearly a decade after those young students in Sandy Hook were killed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

The GMA host was quite emotional thinking of her kids

The morning consisted of an emotional news breakdown from the three along with Amy Robach, who was present at the site of the tragedy, also connecting to the hospital where some of the victims were being treated.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.