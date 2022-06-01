Michael Strahan's appearance leaves Lara Spencer in awe in latest photo The GMA star sported a new look

Michael Strahan caused a stir among his followers with his latest appearance – but none were as smitten as his co-star Lara Spencer.

The GMA anchor finally returned to Instagram after a week of silence and shared an eye-catching new photo of himself rocking a fedora while posing for a selfie. Captioning the image, Michael joked: "Yo, do I look fedorable? LOLOL. Thank you to my man @leaf.livin for hooking it up!"

Lara was the first to comment on the attractive snap, sweetly agreeing with Michael as she responded: "Why, yes you do."

Michael's fans also shared their appreciation for the image, with one commenting: "My man ageing backwards." A second said: "Gorgeous, gorgeous! Beautiful man." A third added: "So handsome," and a fourth penned: "Good look. Digging the hat."

There's no denying that Michael takes pride in his appearance and his love of fashion extends beyond his clothes and accessories.

Michael's photo was a hit with Lara

Earlier this month, the former NFL star opened the doors to his sensational walk-in wardrobe to give his Instagram followers a look at his impressive shoe collection.

Michael showed off rows and rows of immaculately presented shoes as he admitted that there were "a lot of random cool shoes" in there.

The duo work together on GMA

His fans were left utterly amazed by the collection and his wardrobe as well. Fellow ABC star, Gio Benitez remarked: "Forget the shoes, I want that closet @michaelstrahan," and Ginger Zee added: "Maybe I can score you a few."

However, Michael's feet are way too big for the petite meteorologist, as detailed in his caption: "Check out a few of my kicks!" he wrote. "Maybe time to clear out a few. Who wears a size 14? Lol."

