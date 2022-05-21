Michael Strahan's designer shoe collection could rival Carrie Bradshaw's

Michael Strahan's passion for fashion most definitely extends to his footwear. The former NFL player opened the doors to his sensational walk-in wardrobe to give his Instagram followers a look at his impressive shoe collection - and wow!

Michael showed off rows and rows of immaculately presented shoes as he admitted that there were "a lot of random cool shoes" in there.

At one point, he pulled open the glass doors to one section and said: "These are mostly Louboutins and Berlutis," before pointing to a row of Nikes at the bottom too.

His fans were left utterly amazed by the collection and his wardrobe as well. Fellow ABC star, Gio Benitez remarked: "Forget the shoes, I want that closet @michaelstrahan," and Ginger Zee added: "Maybe I can score you a few."

However, Michael's feet are way too big for the petite meteorologist, as detailed in his caption: "Check out a few of my kicks!" he wrote. "May be time to clear out a few. Who wears a size 14? Lol."

Michael doesn't just collect shoes, he also collects cars and has a garage which has been likened to a millionaire's playground.

Michael's shoe collection and his wardrobe were seriously impressive

He recently shared a photo and fans were blown away. In the image, there were cars of every color stacked on lifts and he wrote: "All the colors in the garage has it looking like a bag of skittles," he then asked: "Which color you choosing?"

There was everything from Porsches to Mercedes, old and new and the setting looked more like a car showroom than a garage.

Michael also has a very impressive car collection

Fans were likely wondering where he fits such an expansive car collection in his Manhattan home, but the answer is simple.

Michael has a warehouse where he keeps his beloved vehicles and he chatted about it to Motor Trend.

"I have a warehouse where I keep them," he said. "I make sure I really want it. I'll research a car, I'll make sure it's the right one, and if it's something that really fits, that I would use. And once I buy it, it's in my possession forever in my mind, so I'm not getting rid of cars anymore.

