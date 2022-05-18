Lara Spencer shares breathtaking beach photo during evening with famous friends The GMA star was supporting a good cause

Lara Spencer enjoyed an incredibly special evening by the sea over the weekend - and all to support a good cause.

The GMA star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself surrounded by her friends, including Katie Couric, as they posed by the beach.

They were out to raise money, and it sounds like a great night was had by all.

Lara Spencer and lookalike daughter perform an impressive stunt in the water

Alongside the pictures, Lara wrote: "About last night. One of those magical nights that you can't imagine being so fun. And then it is. All while raising money for the incredible work the @hannahstormfoundation does and having a ball in the process.

"Thank you to our incredible hosts and friends - the Butlers and the Keyes. @katiecouric and her man Moiner, @danhicksnbc and his bride @espnhannahstorm, Rick and I... And not pictured but never forgotten - Dave and Kevin who ensured more kids would get much needed surgeries."

GMA's Lara Spencer enjoyed a star-studded evening for a good cause

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful picture," while another wrote: "Such a lovely photo." A third added: "Beautiful photo of you all."

The star lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey. Away from work, she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family.

She is also a doting mom to two grown-up children, Katharine and Duff.

Lara often shares snippets of her life on social media, including her latest work projects, BTS snaps from Good Morning America, and sweet photos of her loved ones.

Lara with husband Richard McVey

She recently melted hearts with a series of throwback pictures to mark Mother's Day, featuring Duff and Katharine when they were children.

In the caption, she wrote: "I normally have to get approval to post pictures of my two kids, but I figure Mother's Day must be an exception, right? And these pictures are old so they must be grandfathered in.

"Plus, look how cute you two are! I can't take it! I love you so much. Thanks for a great Mother's Day."

