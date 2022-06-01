It has been a difficult week of reporting for ABC's David Muir, who continues to deliver the tough news to his dedicated viewers each night.

The journalist had another hard task to take on for the latest installment of World News Tonight, sharing the new images coming in from the funeral for the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

US basketball coach's emotional response to Texas school shooting

"Before we go tonight, the images that speak of the unbearable loss in so many of these communities long after the cameras leave," David said.

He spoke of the fourth graders who attended the funeral of one of the victims, saluted for her bravery for trying to alert 911 of the incident.

And he also mentioned another, speaking of her interest in becoming a marine biologist and the initiative of a Texas university to institute a scholarship in her name.

The news was clearly tough for David to deliver, and proved even tougher for his audiences to take in, as many were left heartbroken and took to social media to express it.

David shared new images from the funerals for the victims from Texas

"There are no words, medicine or even time that will ever heal the pain of losing a child," one wrote, with another saying: "This is unbelievable!! So so sad!!"

A third wrote: "I'm so broken for these families and this town," with one also commenting: "My heart aches for the families and friends."

Last week, 19 children and two adult teachers were killed by a lone gunman. The 18-year-old suspect opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where children aged seven to 10 were being taught.

The teenage suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines, according to investigators.

ABC News was one of the first outlets to break news of the shooting

He was killed by law enforcement after his attack. Many public figures have spoken out on the senseless crime in the aftermath of the event, expressing not only their sadness but also anger and willingness to fight over gun reform in the nation.

