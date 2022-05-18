David Muir shares adorable photo from home as fans see double The World News Tonight star is a doting dog dad

David Muir rarely shares personal snapshots on his social media, but there's one figure that will usually make frequent appearances, that being his dog Axel.

The ABC anchor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself posing alongside his dog as they both pulled off an identical stance.

They both sat on the sofa with their hands crossed together, with David also giving Axel a sly look as he wrote: "We cross our paws together."

Many of his fans felt like they were seeing double with the photograph, with fellow ABC colleague Deborah Roberts writing: "Too cool!"

Kelly Ripa said: "[heart emoji] you too," with Ginger Zee simply quipping: "Stately." A fan also commented: "Very elegant! The swagger!"

"Such a handsome duo," another added, with a third also writing: "You two are one of a kind. Very special," and one also calling them "two distinguished gentlemen."

David and Axel struck matching poses

The World News Tonight star recently had another personal set of photos to share, this time celebrating a bit of good news.

The reporter had the honor of being Syracuse University's class of 2022 commencement speaker at their graduation.

He certainly took the position seriously, sharing on Instagram some images from the special occasion ahead of his speech, which was no doubt inspiring. He dressed appropriately for the event, looking dapper in a gown, shiny leather shoes, and slicked back hair.

The ABC host endearingly captioned the snap with: "Thank you for inviting me home. Humbled and honored to speak at @syracuseu commencement today."

The anchor was the commencement speaker for Syracuse University

He also posted an awe inspiring video from inside the legendary Carrier Dome full of students in navy and orange togas, singing and clapping as they threw their mortarboard hats in the air.

David felt the same inspiration he surely left students with, writing: "My view! How inspiring – the future!"

