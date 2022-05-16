David Muir receives incredible honor as he returns to beloved home The ABC star was as inspiring as he was inspired

David Muir is going back to his roots for the most special of reasons! The star was raised in upstate New York's Syracuse area.

Though his alma mater is the nearby Ithaca College, David no doubt grew up surrounded by Syracuse students, and now as a seasoned journalist and news anchor, he has a special message for them.

The reporter had the honor of being Syracuse's class of 2022 commencement speaker at their graduation.

He certainly took the position seriously, sharing on Instagram some images from the special occasion ahead of his speech, which was no doubt inspiring. He dressed appropriately for the event, looking dapper in a toga, shiny leather shoes, and slicked back hair.

The ABC host endearingly captioned the snap with: "Thank you for inviting me home. Humbled and honored to speak at @syracuseu commencement today."

He also posted an awe inspiring video from inside the legendary Carrier Dome full of students in navy and orange togas, singing and clapping as they threw their mortarboard hats in the air.

David getting ready for his speech

David felt the same inspiration he surely left students with, writing: "My view! How inspiring – the future!"

Upon sharing the incredible honor, fans were quick to commend him for it, writing: "What a moment! Those grads are so lucky!" and: "That first photo. Without question you've represented them well. And inspire us all," as well as: "Thank you for taking the time to prepare and give the commencement speech at Syracuse — I'm certain that made it an even more special homecoming!"

David seemed elated to be able to relay an inspiring message to the graduates

Fellow ABC stars Amy Robach, Ginger Zee, and his good friend Kelly Ripa also showed their support by leaving praising emojis, likes and hearts.

He thoughtfully concluded his tribute to the graduates and their graduation with: "Congratulations to the Class of '22! We need you."

