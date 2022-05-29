Savannah Guthrie shows her support for former co-star Natalie Morales as she celebrates family news The Today star has remained close with her former colleagues

Savannah Guthrie is incredibly loyal and is great friends with many of her Today co-stars both past and present.

And over the weekend, the mom-of-two was one of the first to react to The Talk star Natalie Morales' family update on social media.

Natalie - who left Today to join the CBS daytime talk show last year - was celebrating her son Josh's graduation day.

The journalist was pictured with her husband Joe Rhodes and their sons Josh and Luke.

"So proud of you @josh_rhodes245! You deserve the best in life.. now go get it!" she wrote alongside the picture. Al Roker also liked the post, while many fans commented to congratulate Josh on his achievement.

Savannah will no doubt have appreciated the happy news following a heartbreaking week at work. The TV star had visited Uvalde, Texas, to report from the neighborhood where 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting that shocked the world.

Natalie Morales had some exciting family news to share

Savannah and Natalie hosted Today for many years together and the mom-of-two was visibly emotional when her friend announced her departure from the program in 2021.

Natalie loved her time working on Today, where she spent 22 years on the popular daytime show.

While she was sad to leave and remains close to her former co-stars, she was more than ready to try something new when CBS offered her the role.

Talking to People about the decision, she explained: "I knew The Talk could really showcase my personality, but also that I knew I would have great chemistry with the other co-hosts, which I had at the Today show, of course, but living here in Los Angeles — this is the big game in town.

Savannah and Natalie with Hoda Kotb on the red carpet

"I had been on this show as a guest before, and every time I came, I just really loved the experience of being here. I loved the audience interaction and how involved they are with the hosts. It's funny because from the minute I walked out here, it was like I felt like I'm at home," she added.

The TV star admitted that she didn't believe she would ever move roles, but is happy to have been able to work at both shows.

Natalie hosted Today for over a decade before leaving in 2021

"I didn't believe that it would really happen. Part of me had always been like, I'm happy to be at the Today show forever. Whatever they want me to do, I'll do," she said.

"But I also knew I needed a change. I had been there a long time and being out here in Los Angeles, I wasn't getting to do as many of the things that I wanted to do."

