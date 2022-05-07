Mother's Day will not be as happy an affair as it should be for Savannah Guthrie who has revealed a difficult diagnosis.

The Today show star will be in isolation on her special day after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah posted a photo of her test along with a message which read: "So this happened - again! Covid +, air filter on “turbo” and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!! I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!"

Fans rushed to send prayers and wished her a swift recovery. "Oh no! Please feel better and try to Happy Mother’s Day without your darlings," wrote one, while another added: "Oh SG!!! That stinks!! I hope you get to hug your babies soon or at least get a Mothers Day do over."

Savannah - who didn't clarify if her two children, Charley and Vale have tested positive - was only struck down with the virus the first time around at the beginning of the year, just after her co-host, Hoda Kotb, caught it.

At the time, she posted a picture of herself and Hoda presenting the show in different locations across a split-screen.

Savannah shared her postive COVID-19 test

Alongside the image, the 50-year-old wrote: "Trading places with @hodakotb! She is back in the studio and is now negative, and now I tested + for Covid! So working from home for a few days. Feel good, just a few sniffles!"

Making light of the situation, Savannah commented on the blue screen effect in the picture, and wrote: "And no, I haven't turned blue – that's my broken monitor."

Savannah will spend Mother's Day in isolation

She was fortunate to have some snowy weather at the home where she was isolated, making plenty of fun for her and the children while they recovered.

Savannah shared snapshots from their home with fans supporting them with messages of kindness, as they are this time around.

