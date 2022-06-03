David and Victoria Beckham host special Jubilee lunch to celebrate inspirational individuals The A-listers dressed up for the occasion

David and Victoria Beckham hosted a special Jubilee lunch on Friday in honour of inspirational individuals. The Beckham's Big Jubilee Lunch celebrated those who have made incredible contributions to their local communities.

The event will be airing on BBC One on Sunday 5th June as part of the Jubilee pageant.

Lunch attendee and chief executive of Youth Leads UK, Saeed Atcha, shared a sweet picture alongside David and Victoria. The trio beamed for the camera, with all three of them opting to wear their red medals.

Saeed captioned the post: "As part of the #PlatinumJubilee celebrations, I and fellow honours recipients spoke to global superstars David & Victoria Beckham at a special Jubilee lunch."

He concluded by saying: "It was so much fun meeting fellow honours recipients and hearing their stories and was so lovely to meet David and Victoria to hear about when they went to the palace to collect their honours."

Dressed for the occasion, the 48-year-old fashion designer donned an elegant beige dress with cut-out shoulders, while David opted for a charcoal pinstripe suit and navy blue tie. The duo wore their matching medals to the formal event.

Saeed Atcha posed alongside David and Victoria Beckham

David was awarded an OBE by the Queen in 2003 for his services to football. His wife Victoria was similarly awarded an OBE in 2017 for her services to the fashion industry.

As the youngest recipient on the 2019 Honours list, Saeed was made an MBE for his services to young people and the community at the age of 22.

The revelation comes after the football star took to Instagram on Thursday with a gushing post celebrating Her Majesty. The 47-year-old penned: "Today, we celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years of service and inspirational leadership of our country."

David was awarded an OBE in 2003

Along with Saeed, other attendees included MBE recipients such as Judith Harper who was made an MBE for services to fostering, having fostered more than 100 children.

The Platinum Pageant airs on June 5 at 1pm on BBC One and will be available on iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

