David Beckham stuns fans with incredibly rare photo of his older sister The star has two siblings

David Beckham has shared an incredibly rare photo of his older sister, Lynne Georgina.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds reveals what he REALLY thinks of David Beckham!

The father-of-four posted two snapshots in celebration of his sibling's birthday. The first throwback showed David and Lynne as children posing with their father Ted and their younger sister Joanne.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows fans her unusual diet at Italian health retreat

The second image is an old portrait of Lynne, showing her on her own and beaming for the camera.

READ: Cruz Beckham's new girlfriend revealed as couple enjoy loved-up date in London

MORE: Romeo Beckham divides fans as he shares unseen family photo – David Beckham reacts

"Happy 50th Lynne hope you have an amazing day sis you deserve it," David captioned the post. "P.s sorry about the second pic! @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ @tedbeckhamdavid sorry about the pic dad!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

David shared two snapshots in celebration of Lynne's birthday

Fans were quick to react to the images, with a huge number sending happy birthday messages for Lynne. "She's your mum's double," one remarked, while a second joked: "Omg your sister will kill you for that 2nd pic!"

READ: Cruz Beckham shows off family kitchen secret at £31m mansion

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite London restaurants revealed

David is a real family man and just recently headed back to his mum's house for a home-cooked dinner. The football star snapped a smiling selfie with his mum Sandra, 73, as they tucked into a quintessentially British meal.

David recently returned home for dinner with his mum

"Can't beat dinner with mum," he wrote. "Gammon, chips, pineapple, fried egg, coleslaw & mushy peas...Favourite as a kid thanks mum [heart emoji] followed by a jam doughnut and a cup of tea. Sorry @jo_jo_beckham_ the [king] was home for dinner! @sandra_beckham49."

READ: Victoria Beckham pens flirty message to husband David

MORE: Victoria Beckham treated to the ultimate welcome home surprise by David Beckham

The post racked up over one million likes – and elicited a rare response from Lynne, who joked: "Oh well @jo_jo_beckham_ we might get dinner one day @davidbeckham @sandra_beckham49."

Mother and son are very close

"Wouldn't mind, I'm not even allowed in these days - let alone get gammon and chips @davidbeckham!!" Joanne wroteback. "Wonder if @sandra_beckham49 got the king mug out the cupboard for you to … anything for the king @davidbeckham, oh was there red carpet too????"

"Don't be gel," mum Sandra joked in response, while David quipped: "@jo_jo_beckham_ @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 come on girls don't be jealous!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.