Victoria Beckham pens flirty message to husband David The couple share four children

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to a sultry selfie but this time it was her husband David who opted for a risqué shot causing the former spice girl to pen a flirty message to the former footballer.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four reshared a pre-workout snap of David in a pair of shorts and a vest.

Replying to the post she penned: "Lucky me!!!!"

At the bottom of the post, VB added a laughing face in response to a hilarious quip David added to the photo.

Victoria shared the hilarious update with her fans

He wrote: "Pre @f45highstreetkensington stretch and warm-up.

"My wife thinks my shorts were a little too small and you're welcome, boys were not out of their barracks, just saying @victoriabeckham."

The couple, who have been married for over two decades, appear to be more in love than ever.

The Beckhams got married in Ireland

Last month, the fashion mogul filmed her husband as he welcomed her home with a cheeky smile and a large refreshing beverage on their doorstep.

In the video, posted to Instagram, Victoria said: "Now this is very impressive, this is a welcome home! I love you."

The impressive clip shows off the Beckham's lavish hallway in their £31million Holland Park mansion, including a stunning monochrome tiled floor and chic black light fixtures.

The couple are due to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary in July, and opened up to Grazia magazine about the impressive milestone.

The pair are often seen in matching outfits

"And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," Victoria jested.

She revealed their successful marriage comes down to the fact "that we have so much respect for each other".

She added: "David is an incredible dad and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

The Beckhams got married in 1999, after meeting just two years before in 1997.

