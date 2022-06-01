Victoria Beckham's sons Romeo and Cruz pay emotional tribute after family friend's death This is so sad

Victoria and David Beckham and their family are mourning the loss of a family friend and former nanny for their children.

The couple's sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, both took to their Instagram Stories on Wednesday to pay emotional tribute, sharing photos of themselves with their late nanny.

MORE: Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt message to niece Libby Adams

Romeo's picture showed himself sitting next to Emily in a fire truck, as she donned a yellow helmet and smiled at the camera.

"We miss and love you so much Emily," he penned, adding red heart, broken heart and dove emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham unveils touching new tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz's family

Cruz posted a snapshot that featured himself and younger sister Harper with Emily as they posed in front of a brightly-painted wall. He also shared an emotional message, writing: "I love you so much Emily. Rest easy," adding two heart emojis and a dove emoji.

MORE: 10 heartwarming photos of Victoria Beckham being a doting mum

SEE: Romeo Beckham divides fans as he shares unseen family photo

Above Emily's head in the photo he added: "The OG." The Beckhams are a tight-knit family with Romeo sharing a close bond with all his siblings.

Cruz posted an emotional message to Instagram

In happier times earlier on Wednesday, the 19-year-old shared a photo of his sister which was warped, captioning it "Love you harper haha [heart emoji]."

It's not known when the image was taken as the second child of Victoria and David Beckham currently resides in Miami where he plays professional football for Inter Miami.

Romeo also paid tribute

The teenager is in a relationship with British model Mia Regan, who is known as Mimi Moocher on Instagram. They have been dating for three years now, and he recently shared photos to mark their anniversary.

"3 years. Damn. I love u so much @mimimoocher," he wrote alongside three snaps of the pair together in May.

Cruz, meanwhile, was recently spotted embracing his new love, Tana Holding, as they enjoyed a lowkey meal in Notting Hill with friends.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.